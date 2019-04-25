|
|
Amanda M. (MacDonald) Krueger
Francis Creek - Amanda M. (MacDonald) Krueger, age 40, of Francis Creek passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family after a long courageous battle with cancer.
Amanda was born in Manitowoc on March 28, 1979, daughter of James and Lois MacDonald. She received her bachelor's degree from UW Milwaukee. Amanda also received her graduate's degree from Cardinal Stritch University. Amanda was married to Corey Krueger on December 19, 2008 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand. They shared four black labs Jake, Bailey, Dakota, and Opal. Amanda worked in marketing, most recently at Kohler for three years. She enjoyed volunteering and was actively involved as President of Pink Heals Manitowoc County. She always said that she received more than the people she helped. Amanda and Corey shared many fun trips together - a favorite one was Las Vegas, as well as camping. Amanda enjoyed many laughs and memories with her brothers and sisters. She also loved the outdoors and fishing up north. Amanda was enthusiastic in athletics, golf, tennis, and one of her greater accomplishments was a 26 mile marathon.
Amanda is survived by her husband, Corey Krueger, Francis Creek; parents, Jim and Lois MacDonald, Manitowoc; four siblings, Steve (Gayle) MacDonald, Manitowoc; Jeff (Michele) MacDonald, Manitowoc; Kathryn (Todd) Surges, Brookfield; and Pamela (Jerry) Ney, Newton; mother-in-law, Cheryl (Fred) Baumgart, Two Rivers; father-in-law, Craig (Lois) Krueger, Two Rivers; aunts and uncles: Patricia Schwoerer, Darlene (Gary) Johnson, Sue Matte, Dawn Matte, Janice Matte, Pat Matte, nieces and nephews, other relatives and many great friends. Amanda was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Clarence and Alma Matte; paternal grandparents, Gordon MacDonald and Dorothy Scheuer; uncles, Leroy (Isabelle) Matte, Meryl Matte, Ken Matte, Lloyd Matte, Gene Matte, Bruce Matte, and Allen Schwoerer; maternal grandparents-in-law, Donald and Rose Blaser; paternal grandparents-in-law, Marvin and Jean Krueger; and brother in-law Christopher Krueger.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Monday, April 29, 2019 St. Francis of Assisi on Grand, 1416 Grand Ave, Manitowoc. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Jose Lopez with entombment to take place at Calvary Mausoleum. Following the funeral service, a luncheon for family and friends will be held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at Noon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Pink Heals Manitowoc County. The family would like to thank Green Bay Oncology, Aurora Physical Therapists and Unity Hospice for their assistance.
Amanda was a very kind-hearted and caring person that touched the lives of many people.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2019