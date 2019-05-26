Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
8:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Faith Church
Manitowoc, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Church
Manitowoc, WI
Manitowoc - Amelia Rose Wheeler was born the morning of Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. In the days prior to her birth, her Savior, Jesus, called her home. She now lives in His presence, experiencing His eternal glory, peace and joy.

Survivors include her parents: Andy and Karen Wheeler; three siblings: Alexis Singletary, Jacob and Norah Wheeler; grandparents: Carol and Scott Eversen, Art Wheeler, Dennis and Shari Elliston; aunts: Theresa Ferris, Heidi Otte, Amelia Wheeler, Sarah Wheeler, Jodi Elliston; uncles: James Elliston, Michael Otte and Tony Ferris. Other Relatives and friends also survive.

Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Faith Church in Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Jeremy Vance and Rev. Patrick Hanson. A light lunch will follow the service at the church.

The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Faith Church, Manitowoc, from 8:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 26, 2019
