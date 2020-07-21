Or Copy this URL to Share

Manitowoc - Ana P. Luenzmann age 49 of Manitowoc, WI passed away Wednesday morning, July 15, 2020 at the Manitowoc County Health Care and Rehabilitation Center.



Graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Brunswick Cemetery in the Town of Brunswick, Wisconsin.



Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.









