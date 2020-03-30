|
|
Fr. Andrew Buvala, O.F.M.
Manitowoc - Fr. Andrew (Andy) Buvala, O.F.M., a Franciscan friar of the Sacred Heart Province, died on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at St. Mary's Home at the Felician Village in Manitowoc, WI, at the age of 98. Andrew Buvala was born on July 29, 1921, on the family farm outside Barksdale, WI, a small community between Ashland and Washburn, WI, the son of Joseph and Mary (Suchan) Buvala. Joseph and Mary were born in Slovakia, in a small community near the town of Bratislava. They emigrated to the United States in 1905 and 1907. Both came through Ellis Island.
Early on, his parents, and their growing family, lived in Pennsylvania, with his father following work in both the coal and iron mines there. It was the Homestead Act that brought the family to the Ashland, WI, area. This act of Congress promised land to those who would clear the trees and take up residence there. The family farm was about six miles from the Moquah parish church of Sts.Peter and Paul, where Andrew received the sacrament of Baptism.
In total, Joseph and Mary Buvala had fourteen children: Anne (died as an infant), Mike, Mary, Stefan (Fr. Medard), Helen, John Andrew, Clare, Anne, Christine, Theresa, Frances, Leonard, and Joseph.
Most of the children went to the Ondossagon School and received their Catholic religious catechesis during several weeks of the summer from the Franciscan sisters from Lacrosse, WI. Andy made the decision to attend St. Joseph High School Seminary in Westmont, IL, and went there in 1935. He entered the Franciscan novitiate in 1941 in Teutopolis, IL, and was given the religious name, Gildard. He made his first profession there in 1942. His years of philosophy were in Cleveland, OH, and his years of theology were back in Teutopolis, IL, at the major seminary. He made his solemn vows as a Franciscan on August 19, 1945, was ordained a deacon on November 1, 1947, and was ordained a priest in Teutopolis on December 19, 1947, by Bishop James Griffin of the Springfield, IL, diocese.
Following his ordination to the priesthood, Fr. Andy entered a lifetime of service to the Franciscan Order and the Church. From 1948 to 1951, he went on for further studies at Catholic University in Washington, DC, and spent the next 23 years at St. Joseph Franciscan High School Seminary in Westmont, IL, as a teacher, primarily in math and languages. He also held the position of sub-rector and rector for 12 of those years and was noted as a 'fair and caring leader' for the nearly 300 seminary students. During that time, he also served the Franciscan community as guardian for six years and also served the Sacred Heart Province as a provincial councilor for six years.
After leaving his ministry at the seminary, Fr. Andy was appointed as the province's novice master from 1975-1981. From formation work for the province, Fr. Andy moved into pastoral ministry in the Church. For the next 32 years, from 1981 to 2013, he lived and ministered in the Gaylord Diocese of northern Michigan facilitating ministry to the Native American community for the diocese as well as pastor of the Immaculate Conception Mission which became St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church in Peshawbestown, MI. In 2013, Fr. Andy, at the age of 92, moved to Blessed Giles Friary in Manitowoc, WI. Shortly before his 98th birthday, he moved to St. Mary's Nursing Home at the Felician Village.
Fr. Andy is survived by his Franciscan brothers, a sister, Christine Van Lachum, of Tiberon, CA, numerous nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, special friends, Barbara Kennison, Carmen John, Teresa Cordes, and David Hersey. Fr. Andy will be remembered by all those whose lives he touched as he ministered to God's people.
The friars of Blessed Giles would like to express their appreciation to the nurses and staff at St. Mary's Home for the care they gave to Fr. Andy while he lived there.
Due to the Coronavirus, there will be a private Funeral Mass at Blessed Giles Friary on Friday, April 3rd. Family, friars, and friends will gather at a later date, to be determined, for a Funeral Mass at St. John the Baptist Church in Joliet, IL. Fr. Andy's cremains will be buried with his brother, Fr. Medard Buvala, O.F.M., at St. John's Cemetery, following the Mass.
In your kindness, please consider making a donation in memory of Fr. Andy for the continued care of our retired Franciscan brothers and priests. Any donation would be greatly appreciated. Please send your charitable contribution to Blessed Giles Friary, 1820 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc, WI, 54220. May God bless you.
Arrangements by the Pfeffer Funeral Home & All Care Cremation Center, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc, WI, 54220.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 30 to Apr. 2, 2020