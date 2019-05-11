|
Andrew D. Krey
Milwaukee - Andrew D. Krey, age 32, a resident of Milwaukee, entered eternal life on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Aurora St. Luke's Hospital in Milwaukee.
Andy was born on September 13, 1986 in Two Rivers. He was the son of Derrick and Susan Klein Krey. Andy was a graduate of Valders High School with the class of 2005. He continued his education at Southwest Minnesota State University where he received a scholarship to play football. Andy had been employed with various restaurants in the Milwaukee area. He was a member of Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church. Andy enjoyed a variety of sports and was a fan of the New Orleans Saints, Milwaukee Bucks and the Milwaukee Brewers. He was an avid movie fan and enjoyed cooking and entertaining at home.
He is survived by his parents: Derrick and Susan Krey, Valders; two sisters: Carissa Krey, Santa Rosa, CA; Katie (Tyler) Wenzlaff, Stoughton; one niece: Ava; one nephew: Jackson; his longtime girlfriend: Jennifer "Jenn" Miech, Milwaukee; aunts, uncles, along with other relatives and many wonderful friends.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, 11303 Wehausen Road in the town of Liberty. Officiating will be Rev. Gregory Pope with burial to follow at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church on Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated in Andy's name. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 11 to May 12, 2019