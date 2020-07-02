Andrew J. "Andy" Wichlacz
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Andrew J. "Andy" Wichlacz, age 84, of Two Rivers passed away suddenly on Monday, June 29, 2020, in Sturgeon Bay.
Andy was born on December 29, 1935, in the Town of Two Rivers, son of the late Andrew P. and Frances (Zywicki) Wichlacz. He graduated from Washington High School with the Class of 1953 and married Janice M. Shikowski on May 2, 1959, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Two Rivers. She preceded him in death on September 5, 2006.
Andy worked at Hamilton's Manufacturing Company in Two Rivers for 48 years until his retirement on May 1, 2001. He continued to work at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church in Two Rivers after his retirement. Andy was a member of the Eagles Club and the Knights of Columbus. He also served as a Eucharistic Minister at church.
His family and friends remember him cheerfully opening doors and setting up for events at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, often assisted by his son Greg. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and visiting his cottage in Sturgeon Bay. Andy played trumpet in the Two Rivers Municipal Band and loved listening to polka music. An avid Green Bay Packers fan, Andy would often predict, "I have a feeling in my bones" before a victory. Andy loved babies and took great joy in cradling his grandchildren and his new great granddaughter.
Survivors include his children: Sharon Wichlacz (Sarah Cross), Green Bay; Wayne (Jolene) Wichlacz, Green Bay; Lee (Paula) Wichlacz, Tarpon Springs, FL; Greg Wichlacz, Two Rivers; eleven grandchildren: Stephanie Wichlacz, Alison (Gareth) Baur, David Wichlacz, Michael Wichlacz, Benjamin Wichlacz, Rachel Wichlacz, Elizabeth Wichlacz, Seth Cross, Emalee Cross, Abigail Wichlacz and Bennett Wichlacz; one great granddaughter: Nessa Jo Baur; two sisters: Angeline Lodl, Two Rivers; Dorothy Trost, Charlevoix, MI; one sister-in-law: Gertrude Wichlacz, Two Rivers; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Andy was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Janice Wichlacz, daughter Kay Lynn Wichlacz, grandson Devon Wichlacz and several siblings and in-laws: George and Bernice Wichlacz, Julia and Karl Serrahn, Florence and Robert Gagnon, Edward and Kathleen Wichlacz, Hattie and Edward Kusiak, Joseph Wichlacz, Howard Lodl and Robert Trost.
Funeral services will be held at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church in Two Rivers on Monday, July 6, 2020. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. officiated by Rev. David Pleier and burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church in Andy's name.
The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers is assisting the Wichlacz family with funeral arrangements.