Andrew Paul Kurth
Manitowoc - Andrew Paul Kurth, 58, of Manitowoc, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 28th, 2020 with family by his side.
Andrew was born April 4th, 1962 to the late Paul and Margaret (nee Schroeder) Kurth. He attended school in Manitowoc and graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1980. He married Wendy Nething on July 25th, 1992 with their four children in attendance at Holy Innocence Church in Manitowoc.
Andrew went by many names: Andy, Ang, AP, Kurth, Pops, Old Man Winter to name a few but his two best were Husband and Father. He lived life for his family - he worked hard and played harder. The early years of family life were full of family camping trips, country rides in the back of the pick up with the dog, chocolate shakes, magic pillow, tender foot, and sledding. As the children grew, family life consisted of teaching children to drive, how to discern good cheese from better cheese, and that you should always let the car warm up for a few minutes on those super cold winter mornings, not just get in and drive. Through all of this, Andy loved his wife unconditionally.
Andy had a knack for fixing cars. He started out his early working years fixing vehicles before he transitioned to making cheese, something he truly enjoyed and excelled at. After many years in the dairy industry and being a licensed cheese grader, he decided to go back to his first career and became a certified auto technician again before retiring in 2019.
In his free time, Andy could be found fixing vehicles for family and friends, playing with Bailey in the gully, down by the beach or at the river, enjoying a cold beer with his children or friends, listening to music outside or resting his eyes in the corner of the couch while watching television.
Andrew is survived by his wife of 28 years, Wendy Kurth and four children: Nicole Nordin (Gary Lipka), Aimee (Shane) Powalisz, Amber (Benjamin) Hannon, Tyler Kurth, and Bailey the Dog Kurth. Eight grandchildren: Alex, Jaden, Jake, Trey, Liam, Seger, Kinslee, and Lucas. He is survived by his brothers and sisters: Paulette Novak, David Kurth (Lynn Hutchison), Gretchen (Rob) Rosenberg, and Charles Kurth. He is further survived by extended family and numerous friends.
Andrew is preceded in death by both of his parents, Paul and Margaret Kurth, along with a brother in law, Norbert Novak.
Cremation has taken place at Pfeffer Funeral Home.
Per Andy's wishes, a party will be held at a later date in his honor, during the hot summer months he preferred.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
