Angela M Schneider
Port Washington - 48, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 1, 2019. She was born January 21, 1971 in Port Washington to Gerald Schneider and Victoria Schneider Cottrell. Angela had an amazing free spirit, one that could not be tied down. She was a kind and innocent soul with a spontaneous adventure for life. Angela loved being outdoors, looking at the sky and doing yard work. She was so full of energy and always trying to help people in need. Angela had a vivacious personality and always made people laugh with her jokes and her bubbly personality. Angela is survived by her daughter Amber (Derek) Drake and son Andrew Drake both of Port Washington, WI. Her mother Victoria Cottrell of Manitowoc WI; brothers, Eric (Heidi) Cottrell of Blanchard, OK & Jerry (Katelyn) Schneider of Ladysmith, WI; sisters, Leann (Chris) Kuc of Tony, WI & Karee (Kristopher) Dean of Conrath, WI; Grandmother Jacqueline Hayward or Port Washington, WI; 15 nieces/nephews; 6 great nieces/nephews.
She was preceded in death by her Father, Gerald W. Schneider; paternal grandparents, Dorothy Keller & Clarence Schneider and maternal grandfather Robert Hayward. A Memorial Service for Angela M. Schneider will be held at 6:00PM on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Eernisse Funeral Home (1600 W. Grand Ave. Port Washington, WI 53074). Visitation will be at the funeral home from 4:00-6:00PM. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 27th at 2:00PM (weather pending) at Upper Lake Park aka: The bluff in Port Washington, WI.
The Eernisse Funeral Home in Port Washington is assisting the family; online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 18, 2019