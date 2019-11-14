Services
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall
Manitowoc, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall
1114 South 21st Street
Manitowoc, WI
Angeline M. Lallensack Obituary
Angeline M. Lallensack

Manitowoc - Angeline M. Lallensack, age 93, a Manitowoc resident, passed away on Tuesday evening, November 12, 2019 at The Villa at Felician Village, Manitowoc.

Angie was born on November 27, 1925 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Bogenschuetz) Brunner. She attended St. Gregory Catholic School, St. Nazianz. On September 20, 1958 she married Victor J. Lallensack at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, St. Nazianz. He preceded her in death on January 17, 2009. Angie was a member of the St. Therese Society of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Manitowoc. Angie was employed at Mirro Aluminum Company for many years. She also was an avid bowler in the Manitowoc leagues. In her later years she also volunteered for many organizations including Peter's Pantry and the Manitowoc Senior Center.

Survivors include one son: Joseph Lallensack; one son-in-law: Mike Kleckner, Two Rivers. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was also preceded in death by one daughter: Dolores Kleckner; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Mary & Arvin Dehne, Thecla & Lary Krauss; seven brothers and sisters-in-law: Theodore and George Brunner (infants), Martin & Lillian Brunner, Adrian & Gerturde Brunner, Anton & Ermina Brunner, Joseph Brunner, William and Dorothy Brunner.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall (1114 South 21st Street), Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Richard Klingeisen and Rev. Doug LeCaptain with entombment to follow at Calvary Mausoleum, Manitowoc.

The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall, Manitowoc from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

Memorials for the family may be given to the Cornerstone Endowment Fund at Felician Village.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

The family wishes to thank the staff and caregivers at The Court and The Villa at Felician Village and to Holy Family Hospice for the compassionate and exceptional care given to Angie.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
