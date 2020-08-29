Angelynn "Angel" Kozaczuk (LaVora)Manitowoc - Angelynn "Angel" Kozaczuk (LaVora), age 54, a resident of Manitowoc, passed away unexpectedly at Aurora Bay Care on August 25, 2020.Survivors include her parents Peter and Candice Ratajczyk, six siblings: Tina (Jeff) Boldt, Antone LaVora, Johnny LaVora, Ricky Ratajczyk and Brenda Staab, Robin Cales and Kim Genke, Rita (Luke) Schuster; fiancé Jerome Bauer; two children, Steven Khail and Scotty Khail Jr.; along with grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Angel was preceded in death by one sister, Gina Gisch (LaVora). A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Angel's name to The Lakeshore Humane Society. Pfeffer Funeral Home in Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements.