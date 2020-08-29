1/1
Angelynn "Angel" (LaVora) Kozaczuk
Angelynn "Angel" Kozaczuk (LaVora)

Manitowoc - Angelynn "Angel" Kozaczuk (LaVora), age 54, a resident of Manitowoc, passed away unexpectedly at Aurora Bay Care on August 25, 2020.

Survivors include her parents Peter and Candice Ratajczyk, six siblings: Tina (Jeff) Boldt, Antone LaVora, Johnny LaVora, Ricky Ratajczyk and Brenda Staab, Robin Cales and Kim Genke, Rita (Luke) Schuster; fiancé Jerome Bauer; two children, Steven Khail and Scotty Khail Jr.; along with grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Angel was preceded in death by one sister, Gina Gisch (LaVora). A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Angel's name to The Lakeshore Humane Society. Pfeffer Funeral Home in Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements.






Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
