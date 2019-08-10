|
|
Ann E. Lorenz
Manitowoc - Ann E. Lorenz, age 44, a Manitowoc resident, went to her heavenly Father, Friday morning, August 9, 2019 at River's Bend Health and Rehabilitation Center, Manitowoc.
Ann was born on February 6, 1975 in Manitowoc, daughter of Trinidad Imelda Jaklin and the late Edward A. Lorenz. She was a graduate of Riverview School in Manitowoc.
Survivors include her mother and step-father: Imelda and Gary C. Jaklin, Manitowoc; one brother: David A. Lorenz, Manitowoc; one niece: Rachel L. Lorenz, CA; and one aunt: Minna Lidell, Manitowoc. Many cousins other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her father: Edward A. Lorenz; and her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, (928 S. 14th Street) Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Carly Kuntz with entombment to follow at Knollwood Mausoleum, Town of Kossuth.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019