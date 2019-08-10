Services
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Lorenz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann E. Lorenz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann E. Lorenz Obituary
Ann E. Lorenz

Manitowoc - Ann E. Lorenz, age 44, a Manitowoc resident, went to her heavenly Father, Friday morning, August 9, 2019 at River's Bend Health and Rehabilitation Center, Manitowoc.

Ann was born on February 6, 1975 in Manitowoc, daughter of Trinidad Imelda Jaklin and the late Edward A. Lorenz. She was a graduate of Riverview School in Manitowoc.

Survivors include her mother and step-father: Imelda and Gary C. Jaklin, Manitowoc; one brother: David A. Lorenz, Manitowoc; one niece: Rachel L. Lorenz, CA; and one aunt: Minna Lidell, Manitowoc. Many cousins other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her father: Edward A. Lorenz; and her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, (928 S. 14th Street) Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Carly Kuntz with entombment to follow at Knollwood Mausoleum, Town of Kossuth.

The family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pfeffer Funeral Home
Download Now