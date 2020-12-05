Ann I. Beyer
Manitowoc - Ann Inanda Beyer, age 87 of Manitowoc, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at St Mary's Home, in Manitowoc, 12 days after a positive COVID diagnosis.
Ann was born on May 4, 1933 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Judge Osuld and Mary (Stella Engeldinger) Bredesen. She was a 1950 graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School and a graduate of the Green Bay School of Cosmetology. She married Merwyn Frank Beyer Jr at St Boniface Church in Manitowoc on May 10, 1952. Ann worked for many years as a CNA until her retirement. She was a member of St Francis of Assisi on Waldo Blvd. In her spare time Ann enjoyed reading, gardening and camping.
Survivors include her loving husband of 68 years, Merwyn Beyer of Manitowoc; eight children, Susan (Steven) Hoepfner, Fond du Lac; Karen (John) Brickner, Birchwood; Kathryn (Peter) Lueloff, Rio; Patricia (David) Kappelman, Francis Creek; Joanne (Gregg) Kadow, Manitowoc; Michael (Rebecca) Beyer, Barnwell, SC; Steven (Beverly) Beyer, New Frankin; Kay (James) Landt, San Simon, AZ; twenty-four grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents: Osuld and Stella Bredesen; her three brothers and one sister.
Due to the current pandemic, a private family memorial service was held at Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home, 818 State Street on Friday December 4, 2020. Deacon Alan Boeldt officiated. A Celebration of Life gathering will be planned for next summer. In her memory Ann's family requests that her many friends and relatives stay safe and healthy. A video of the live stream can be seen on the Lakeshore Family Funeral Home Facebook page. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
The family would like to offer a special Thank You for their caring compassionate care given to Mom, along with support to her family, to the nurses and staff of St. Mary's Home along with Dr. Richard Theobald, his staff as well as Amy Schluenes.