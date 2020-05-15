|
Ann J. Luckow
Manitowoc - Ann J. Luckow, age 82, a resident of Newton, entered eternal life on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers.
Ann was born on January 6, 1938 in Manitowoc to the late John and Grace (Becker) Crandall. She graduated from Lincoln High School. On August 29, 1959, Ann married Roger Luckow at Salem Ebenezer Reformed Church in Newton. Ann was a devoted homemaker for many years. Once her children left for school, she had worked at a variety of part-time jobs in Manitowoc. Ann loved baking cookies for her family and was known as the "Cookie Queen". She enjoyed going to rummage sales and thrift stores, trips to Onieda with her husband, bus trips, reading and participating in her book club, and decorating her house for every season and occasion. Above all, she was a very loving and dedicated grandmother, attending every event and function that her grandchildren had, and taking her grandchildren on outings to various fun places. Ann had volunteered for the Capitol Civic Center, Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, and Manitowoc Senior Center. She was a member of a Red Hatters group in Manitowoc and was also a very active member of Salem Ebenezer Reformed Church.
Survivors include Ann's husband of 60 years, Roger; three sons, Jeff (Barb) Luckow, Brad (Ann) Luckow, and Gary (Lu Ann) Luckow; eight grandchildren, Rachel Luckow, Ricky Luckow, Alysa (Patrick) Holly, Brandy (Colin) Campbell, Alaina Luckow, Brandon Luckow, Nathan Luckow, and Joshua Luckow; five great grandchildren, Rhenton, Myrrah, Ava, Zoey, and Caroline; three brothers, Wally (Kathy) Crandall; Richard (Jenny) Crandall, and Jerry Crandall; also nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, John and Grace Crandall; three brothers, Jack Crandall, Charles Crandall, and Paul Crandall; grandson, Markus Luckow; also niece, nephew, and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Due to COVID - 19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date with interment of Ann's cremated remains at Knollwood Mausoleum. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Ann's name which will be donated to charities in her memory.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 15 to May 17, 2020