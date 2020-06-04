Ann L. Engelland
Two Rivers - Ann Louise Engelland, age 79, of Two Rivers, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at home, where she wanted to be surrounded by her family.
Ann was born on July 18, 1940, in Two Rivers, a daughter of the late Lester and Dorothy (Nack) Petri. Ann attended St. John's Ev. Lutheran Grade School and Washington High School in Two Rivers. On June 19, 1957, she married the love of her life, Paul L. Engelland. They shared 61 years of marriage, he preceded her in death on July 13, 2018. Ann's occupations started at Bill's Red Owl and she retired from the Cawley Co. She said the best job she ever had was being a wife, mother, grandmother and nana.
Survivors include her children: Kim and Steve Elsen of Two Rivers, Lori Meyer of Two Rivers, Steve and Donna Engelland of Neenah, Amy and Mark Horstman of Mishicot, Bill Engelland of Two Rivers and his fiance', Ginnie Cappaert of Door County; she was Grandmother to: Sarah and Steve Reimer, Jake Elsen, Melissa and Jake Ruck, Jessica and Nate Timm, Anthony and Samantha Meyer, Ben and Beth Ann Engelland, Sam and Tess Engelland, Rylee Engelland, Paul Engelland and Anna Engelland; and she was "Nana" to Lily, Grace and Ruby Reimer, Myla and Levi Ruck, Sydney, Sienna and Parker Timm, Avaya and Tommi Meyer, Addison, Jaxsen and Kallen Pinchart, Canaan and Clarke Engelland and Emery and Easton Engelland. She is further survived by in-laws: Dick and Audrey Sauve, Jim Engelland, Allan Engelland, Judy and Roger Hoida, Robert Ruoho, Beverly Engelland and Beverly Loucka; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and family. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law: William and Linda (Schultz) Engelland; one sister: Karen Sauve; two brothers: Allen Petri and Kenneth Petri and sisters-in-law: Betty Petri, Nancy Ruoho and Mary Lou Engelland.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3607 45th St., Two Rivers. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. David Arndt with burial to follow in Forest View Cemetery, Two Rivers.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Monday morning. There will be no Sunday evening visitation.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Deja and Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers, is assisting the Engelland family with funeral arrangements.
We were told often that Mom and Dad had a true love story and can continue now that they are together again.
Our circle of strength and love is once more shortened, but forever strong.
Our family would like to thank all the medical staff for the care given to mom and to Home Care Hospice Services for guiding the family in keeping her home and comfortable.
Two Rivers - Ann Louise Engelland, age 79, of Two Rivers, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at home, where she wanted to be surrounded by her family.
Ann was born on July 18, 1940, in Two Rivers, a daughter of the late Lester and Dorothy (Nack) Petri. Ann attended St. John's Ev. Lutheran Grade School and Washington High School in Two Rivers. On June 19, 1957, she married the love of her life, Paul L. Engelland. They shared 61 years of marriage, he preceded her in death on July 13, 2018. Ann's occupations started at Bill's Red Owl and she retired from the Cawley Co. She said the best job she ever had was being a wife, mother, grandmother and nana.
Survivors include her children: Kim and Steve Elsen of Two Rivers, Lori Meyer of Two Rivers, Steve and Donna Engelland of Neenah, Amy and Mark Horstman of Mishicot, Bill Engelland of Two Rivers and his fiance', Ginnie Cappaert of Door County; she was Grandmother to: Sarah and Steve Reimer, Jake Elsen, Melissa and Jake Ruck, Jessica and Nate Timm, Anthony and Samantha Meyer, Ben and Beth Ann Engelland, Sam and Tess Engelland, Rylee Engelland, Paul Engelland and Anna Engelland; and she was "Nana" to Lily, Grace and Ruby Reimer, Myla and Levi Ruck, Sydney, Sienna and Parker Timm, Avaya and Tommi Meyer, Addison, Jaxsen and Kallen Pinchart, Canaan and Clarke Engelland and Emery and Easton Engelland. She is further survived by in-laws: Dick and Audrey Sauve, Jim Engelland, Allan Engelland, Judy and Roger Hoida, Robert Ruoho, Beverly Engelland and Beverly Loucka; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and family. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law: William and Linda (Schultz) Engelland; one sister: Karen Sauve; two brothers: Allen Petri and Kenneth Petri and sisters-in-law: Betty Petri, Nancy Ruoho and Mary Lou Engelland.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3607 45th St., Two Rivers. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. David Arndt with burial to follow in Forest View Cemetery, Two Rivers.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Monday morning. There will be no Sunday evening visitation.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Deja and Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers, is assisting the Engelland family with funeral arrangements.
We were told often that Mom and Dad had a true love story and can continue now that they are together again.
Our circle of strength and love is once more shortened, but forever strong.
Our family would like to thank all the medical staff for the care given to mom and to Home Care Hospice Services for guiding the family in keeping her home and comfortable.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.