|
|
Ann M. Christensen
Oshkosh, WI - Ann M. Christensen, 85, a long- time resident of Oshkosh, known as Anna by her family and Annie to her friends, passed away on Monday July 29th, 2019 at Lakeshore Manor. Ann was attended by her daughter who held her hand as she met her Lord. Ann was a very private woman. If you asked Ann her cause of death, she would have made a quirky joke to deflect the fact that she courageously battled Alzheimer's Disease and died as a result. Ann was born to Bryan and Marie Lorrigan on July 31st, 1933, in Manitowoc, WI and was raised on her parent's farm in Maple Grove, WI. She attended Saint Patrick's grade school in Maple Grove, Wisconsin. Upon graduating from Valder's High School, Ann went on to complete nurses training at Holy Family Hospital in Manitowoc and did her clinical at Winnebago Mental Health Institute. Ann was then hired at WMHI and continued her education, upon which she obtained her Bachelors of Science Degree in Nursing. Ann always emphasized personal patient care. Ann retired as a Psychiatric Nursing Supervisor in 1991 after 35 years of service for the State of Wisconsin. Ann was a long-time member of Saint Patrick's Catholic Church while being raised in Maple Grove. On November 10th, 1956, Ann married Raymond F. Christensen of Oshkosh at Saint Patrick's Church. Their first daughter Rene' was born September 29th,1960 at Mercy Medical Center in Oshkosh. Sadly Rene' passed away within hours of her birth. In November 1968 Raymond and Ann adopted their second daughter, Desire', when she was 9 months old. Ann and Raymond celebrated 27 years of marriage before he tragically died in 1984, in an automobile crash involving a habitual drunk driver. Upon moving to Oshkosh in 1956, Ann was a member of St Mary's Catholic Church. She was known to attend mass up to 6 or 7 days a week, primarily following Father Bill Van De Kreeke's mass schedules. Ann was proud to be one of the handful of original followers of Father Bill's mass at Winnebago Mental Health Institute. With Ann's devotion to her catholic faith you wouldn't have been surprised to find her at any catholic church in the area or, with her travels, in the world. Ann also delivered communion and brought gifts or food to many people who were home bound or in nursing homes. Ann never met a dog or cat she didn't immediately love. Her passions were animals and her Catholic faith; always giving to charitable animal shelters, Catholic charity causes and the ASPCA. Throughout her lifetime Ann found enjoyment traveling with adventures in nearly all of the 50 states, Mexico, Russia, Canada and Yugoslavia. She loved her last adventure with Desire' and Marty traveling to the Indianapolis Speedway in 2009.Throughout her lifetime Ann was exceptionally giving despite rarely spending on herself. Ann did however spoil herself by thrift shopping, finding a good bargain and eating her "dessert first" on occasions. She also loved mall walking at Park Plaza. She participated in the exercise and dance programs at the Oshkosh Senior Center. Upon her retirement, Ann enjoyed luncheons with her retired co-workers from WMHI. She cherished her friendships she made while attending mass as well. Ann loved babies and children. She had a special relationship to Cory Priebe as another Grandma to him, beginning when Cory was 4 years old.
Ann was generally a quiet and gentle person, but make no mistake, on occasion she could be a force to be reckoned with. This is attributed to her deep love for and from her Irish family. She was proud of her family's heritage and history of being self-sustaining, their ability to overcome and remain strong in times of adversity or tragedy, strong work ethic, willingness to help one another and others in times of need. Ann was also very proud of her family's service in the Catholic Church and the United States Military. She most enjoyed her family's fun-loving nature, which always brought her joy.
Ann is survived by her daughter Desire', along with Desire's long-time partner Marty Priebe, his children Cory Priebe, Nathan (Kelly) Priebe and Samantha (Jesse) Williams; Marty's grandchildren, Blake & Sawyer; Ann's brother, Joseph Lorrigan; Brothers-in-laws Gene Johnston, Earl Christensen Jr.; sisters-in-laws Maureen Christensen, Joanne Hady; and numerous nieces and nephews. Along with her beloved husband, infant daughter, and parents, Ann will be reunited with her brothers John Lorrigan, James Lorrigan, Bernard Lorrigan; sisters Mary Kelly, Virginia Johnston; brothers-in-law Gordon Mathes, Patrick Hady, Melvin Kelly; sisters-in-law Elaine Lorrigan, Patricia Lorrigan, Caroline Lorrigan, Marie Lorrigan; nephews Dennis "Flea" Lorrigan, Patrick Lorrigan; niece Linda Ertl; mother-in-law Lillian Christensen; father-in-law Earl Christensen, and Lorrigan family friend Tom Smith. Ann's daughter Desire is especially thankful for the support received from Father Bill, Marty Priebe, Amy Jorgenson, Todd & Jennifer Schaffer, the staff at Lakeshore Manor, the Hometown Hospice team, St. Raphael's Catholic Church, and St Jude the Apostle Parish (Marianne Sheahan).
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Ann on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 6:00 pm in St. Raphael Catholic Church, 830 S. Westhaven Drive in Oshkosh with the Rev. Tom Long as celebrant. A time of visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 4 pm until the time of Mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Animal Hospital of Oshkosh Angel Fund, The Day By Day Warming Shelter, or The Oshkosh Memory Café located in the Oshkosh Public Library.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019