Ann Marie (Einberger) Bents
Manitowoc - Ann Marie (Einberger) Bents, age 73, of Manitowoc passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at home with her husband by her side after a long struggle with Lewy Body Dementia.

Ann was born February 11, 1947 to Peter and Ruby (Weiss) Einberger of Manitowoc. She attended school in Manitowoc, graduating from Lincoln High School in 1965. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education from UW-Madison and a Master's Degree from UW-Milwaukee. She began her teaching career in Pewaukee for 2 years before returning to teach for 30 more years in the Manitowoc Public Schools.

On April 19, 1980 she married Gary Bents, and they were blessed with 40 years of marriage and 2 sons. Besides her love of teaching, Ann enjoyed camping and traveling. The highlight of her travels was a trip to the Bohemian villages of some of her ancestors. This was the fulfillment of many years of genealogy study and Ann was able to see the homes where her ancestors were born, and stand in the churches in which they were baptized and worshipped.

Her interests varied from dog sledding and raising show dogs to gourmet cooking, playing a dulcimer, gardening, and reading. She had an enduring love of working with fibers, beginning with knitting a sweater as a project in a high school art class. Over the years she became a skilled knitter often using yarns that she spun and then dyed herself. Weaving and quilt making added to her repertoire of fiber work.

Ann is survived by her husband, Gary; sons Adam and Matthew (Ali Shuda) of Madison; two grandchildren, Poppy and Maurice; in-laws Dorothea (Paul) Jirsa, Oakdale, MN, Gerard (Marcy) Bents, Cumberland, WI, and Ralph (Carol) Bents, Courtland, MN along with nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister-in-law, Karen McCulloch and husband Mike of Portage.

Due to the current Covid-19 Pandemic, a private family service will be held at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, rural Almena, WI, with Rev. Mark Bents officiating, on Saturday, November 28, 2020 with a celebration of Ann's life at a later date. Reinbold and Pfeffer Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be given to First Lutheran Prayer Shawl Ministry, Lewy Body Dementia Association https://www.lbda.org or to a charity of your choice in Ann's memory.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com

The family would like to thank Nicole, Tammy and all the staff of Holy Family Memorial Hospice for the compassionate care given to Ann over the past months.






Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
