Ann Marie Bork
Manitowoc - Ann Marie Bork, age 55, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at her residence.
Ann was born on December 29, 1963 in Milwaukee. She was the daughter of Harry F. Bork Sr. and the late Ruth Falk Bork. Ann attended Port Washington High School and graduated with the class of 1982. She was employed with Abu Garcia in Two Rivers and later with Schneider National in DePere. Ann enjoyed going to Oneida Casino and putting together puzzels.
She is survived by her father: Harry F. Bork Sr., Manitowoc; one sister: Susan (Gary) Grabarczyk, Fredonia; Harry F. (Marianne) Bork Jr., Port Washington; six nieces: Melanie, Lauren, Christina, Jessica, Anne, and David; along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Bork and one brother, Daniel John Bork.
There will be a visitation held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Entombment will follow at Knollwood Mausoleum. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from July 26 to July 30, 2019