Ann Marie Skrepenski
Manitowoc - Ann Marie Skrepenski, age 59, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center.
Annie was born on October 19, 1959 in Manitowoc to Cecelia (Hettmann) Skrepenski and the late Virgil Skrepenski. She attended Lincoln High School. Annie had worked at Newell Foley, Ariens, Northern Labs, and was currently employed at Lakeside Foods. She enjoyed beating her mom in cribbage and gin, going to the casino, and babysitting her family's pets. Annie had a special relationship with her godson / nephew, Talon. He was always there for her, even when it required hard labor. Annie was a giving person with a big heart and put other before herself.
Survivors include Annie's mother, Celia; four siblings, Anthony (Sandra) Skrepenski, Marion; Patricia (Edwin) Free, Whitelaw; Mark Skrepenski and his fiancée Heather Laurin, Manitowoc; and Kristy (Robert) Bubolz, Manitowoc; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Annie was preceded in death by her father, Virgil Skrepenski; and brother, Kenneth Skrepenski.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Deacon Mark Knipp will officiate with burial to take place at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Manitowoc. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Annie's name.
Annie's family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Vickie and Tamra at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center's CCU for all of the care and compassion they provided to Annie and her family.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019