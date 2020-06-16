Anna Elizabeth Knuth
Manitowoc - Anna was born June 1, 1925 in Columbus, IN, the sixth child to the late Theophilus J. and Bertha M. (nee Scheidt) Koch. Beloved wife of the late Harold Gustav Knuth.
Anna attended St. Peter's Lutheran School and graduated from Columbus High School in 1943. She worked at Quartermaster Branch Camp Atterbury, IN during WWII. She married Harold Knuth on August 10, 1947. They started their marriage in Mineola, Long Island, New York and moved to Milwaukee in 1955. Anna worked for the State of Wisconsin Real Estate Examining Board Office and then for the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation. After retirement, in 1993 they moved to Manitowoc, WI.
Anna was nurtured in a home full of prayer, music, and art. She played the piano daily until a month before she passed. She sang with the Lutheran A Cappella Choir of Milwaukee, Gospel Lutheran Church Choir Milwaukee, Manitowoc Chamber Choir, Redeemer Lutheran Church Choir Manitowoc, and was the soloist for many weddings and funerals.
She had a vivacious personality and a gift of gab. She was devoted to her husband, children, and grandchildren and very enthusiastic about life. She loved to talk, share her angel stories, and write poetry. She collected antiques and never met a chair or lamp she didn't like. She also loved her Papa's paintings, the moon, birds and animals, and learning by reading an encyclopedia. She was always the star at her annual ice cream social.
Survivors include four children: Linda (Dr. Brett) Hawkins, Whitefish Bay, WI; Michael (Doris) Knuth, Chicago, IL; Susan (Mark) Lukas, Manitowoc, WI; James (Marge) Knuth, Middleton, WI; eight grandchildren: Stephen Knuth, Heather Durant, Joei Tribble, Tracy Lukas, Lauren Oley, Katherine Lukas, Michael Lukas, Brett Hawkins Jr., and Jesse Cummings; seven great grandchildren; sisters Eunice Snyder, Theodora Wallace, and many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, T.J. and Bertha Koch, husband Harold Knuth, sisters Julia LaSell, Marie Blomenberg, Ruth Sheldon, Lois Steiner, Martha Meinzen, Eva Clapp, Grace Koch, and brothers; Walter Koch and Joseph Koch.
The family would like to thank Anna's kind neighbors for their generous help and the caregivers at St. Mary's Felician Village and Holy Family Hospital Hospice for their tender care.
Private graveside services were held at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc, WI. A memorial service will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Manitowoc, WI at a later date.

Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.