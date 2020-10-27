Anna Hoffman
Oostburg - Anna A. Hoffman, 17, of Oostburg died unexpectedly on Monday morning, October 26, 2020.
Anna was born on November 15, 2002 in Marshfield, the daughter of Jed and Gina (Taddy) Hoffman.
Anna's departure leaves a tangible void in the lives of those of us fortunate enough to have known and loved her. She brightened our days with her quirky thoughts, sometimes comical and bizarre dreams, and her contagiously bubbly personality.
Anna was in her senior year at Oostburg High School and looking forward to attending Lakeshore Technical College next year in pursuit of a career in criminal justice. She worked part time at Oostburg Bakery, where you may have met her working behind the counter after school and on Saturdays.
Anna was a member of St. Cyril and Methodius Church in Sheboygan where she participated in the summer mission programs and received the sacrament of Confirmation in Spring of 2020.
Anna was a gifted artist. She continually produced extraordinary drawings, sketches and paintings. Her subjects ranged from comic book superheroes to movie and book characters, to nature, and scenes of fantasy and humanity. This appeared effortless for her, but astonishing to all of us.
Anna was an adventurer. From an early age she loved climbing, high speeds, and heights. She never seemed to have fear, only great joy at the experience. She explored Germany with the People to People exchange program, and had looked forward to a school trip to Costa Rica.
Anna was an athlete. She was equally at home running cross-country and track, competing in archery, or scrambling up a climbing wall past everybody else there. She was a diligent worker, and good teammate.
Anna was a dancer. She joined her mother, sisters, and cousins from an early age in German folk dancing with the D' Werdenfelser Schuhplattlers. She enjoyed dancing at many cultural events around Sheboygan and Wisconsin, Oktoberfest, Summerfests, and national gatherings.
Anna left us far too soon. Sometimes we are left with more questions than answers. We can be satisfied and comforted in the knowledge that we will meet again in God's heavenly kingdom.
Anna is survived by her mother and father, Gina and Jed Hoffman of Oostburg, one brother, Henry Hoffman of Oostburg, two sisters, Kitty Hoffman of West Point, NY, Minnie Hoffman of Oostburg, and grandparents Paul and Sue Taddy of Two Rivers. She is also survived by a very large group of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Anna was preceded in death by grandparents, Ralph and Thelma Hoffman; an aunt, Charlotte Kaquatosh; and an uncle, Ryan Taddy.
Family and friends will gather at the Wenig Funeral Home in Oostburg on Sunday from 1-6 pm, and on Monday, at church from 9:30 until the time of Mass at 11 am. Face masks and social distancing will be required in accordance with public health mandates.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St Cyril and Methodius Church in Sheboygan on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11 am with Father Matt Foley officiating. Face masks and social distancing will be required.
All are welcome and encouraged to express a word of comfort and cherished memory of Anna by sharing at www.tinyurl.com/loveforanna
All are welcome to participate in the Mass via livestreaming www.facebook.com/groups/annahoffman
In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to a memorial fund established in Anna's name at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention by visiting https://afsp.donordrive.com/campaign/Anna-Hoffman-Memorial-Fund
.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com