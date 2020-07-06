1/
Anna M. Balaban
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna M. Balaban

Manitowoc - Anna M. Balaban (nee Temkin), passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the age of 91. Anna was the beloved wife of the late Edward Balaban. The Balaban family were the owner of Berks Inc. in Manitowoc for many years.

Anna was a loving mother to Mark (Cindy) Balaban, Michael (Nancy) Balaban, proud grandmother of Scott (Gabrielle) Balaban, Carly Balaban, Emily Balaban and Brady Balaban, great-grandmother to Finley Balaban, dear sister of Julius Temkin, sister-in-law to Herman Balaban, she is further survived by other loving relatives and friends.

Private family graveside ceremony were held at Fort Howard Cemetery in Green Bay. Memorials can go to the charity of your choice. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home
818 State Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-682-0118
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved