Anna Mae Dickenson
Two Rivers - Anna Mae Dickenson, age 90, lifetime resident of Two Rivers, died peacefully Thursday evening, July 9, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.
Anna Mae was born in Two Rivers on December 31st, 1929 to Hilmore F. and Augusta (Steiner) Jacobosky. She attended St. Luke's Catholic School, and graduated from Washington High School with the class of 1947. On May 14, 1949 she married Gordon J. Dickenson at St. Luke's Catholic Church. The couple was blessed with three sons and fifty years of marriage. Gordon preceded her in death on December 15, 1999. Anna Mae worked for Dr. John Kozelka, DDS for over 50 years in many capacities, including assisting & bookkeeping responsibilities; She retired in 2015.
Anna Mae was a strong-willed, determined, fiercely independent women. She dedicated her time to caring for family and friends she loved dearly. Anna Mae could exemplify Florence Nightingale's title, Lady with the Lamp, by the title, "Angel with the Van", always ready to transport anyone to church or appointments right up until just months before her 90th birthday. She was a devoted Catholic who spent hours volunteering as a member of the Ladies of St. Peter the Fisherman; member of the church's prayer line, and as a church greeter.
Throughout their years together, she and Gordon loved to Polka and travel throughout the U.S., often with their son, Chuck or close friends. Anna Mae looked forward to her daily routine of getting together with her friends known as "The Swimmers", which also included enjoying a cup of coffee together.
She is survived by her three sons & two daughters-in-law: Chuck Dickenson, Tom and Bette Dickenson, Mark and Karen Dickenson; six grandchildren: Nicole Winkers, Nina (Xeng) Vang, Cory Dickenson, Krista (Casey) Shaw, Kurt Koller (Marissa DeSouto), and Melissa Tarvin; fifteen great-grandchildren: Tristan, Jada, Devilan, Huddsan, Ayden, Lylah, Reyah, Phoenyx, Nolan, Beckham, Bodie, Libby, Easton, Monica, and Mackenzie; along with relatives: Mark and Judy Steiner; and close friends: Shirley Steinhauer, Rosie LeClair, and Joanne Eggers. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hilmore & Augusta Jacobosky; husband, Gordon; father & mother-in-law, Ira and Cora Dickenson; and her granddaughters husband, Robert Winkers.
Relatives and friends are invited to join in a Mass of Christian Burial which will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, 3201 Mishicot Rd, Two Rivers. Rev. Dave Pleier will officiate at the service, with burial to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers.
Due to the current pandemic, There will be no public visitation held. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers is assisting the Dickenson family with funeral arrangements.
When the heart grieves the soul makes a promise, Love will never leave!
Anna Mae, you have a special place in the hearts of so many! You carried the weight of the world on your shoulders because you cared, but Jesus saw His Angel was getting weak. Now, in the words of one of your favorite songs, Let "Jesus take the Wheel".
We Love You!