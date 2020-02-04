|
|
Anna May (Fuchs) Sullivan
Manitowoc - Anna May (Fuchs) Sullivan, age 86, of Manitowoc, WI. entered her eternal life on Monday, February 3, 2020.
Mitzi was born on May 11, 1933, daughter of the late John and Mary (Frank) Fuchs in St. Cloud, MN. She attended schools in St. Cloud, MN and Manitowoc Lincoln and graduated from Cathedral High in St. Cloud, MN. in 1951. Upon graduation from high school she was employed at J. C. Penny Co. and Manitowoc Engineering Co. On January 24, 1953 she married her longtime love while he was in the U.S. Air Force at Selfridge Air Force Base in Mt. Clemens, MI. After his honorable discharge from the Air Force, the couple moved to Manitowoc.
Mitzi loved her gardening and crafts, which included her special talent, making floral arrangements for her family and friends. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi, the St. Clare Society, Monday 31 Ladies Club and a member of the former St. Andrew Booster Athletic Club.
Family was everything to Mitzi and she cherished many moments over the years in her home and particularly her time at their vacation home on Lake Hibert with her children and grandchildren. Holidays were very special, and her children and grandchildren loved her talent for baking, especially her infamous pumpkin bars, date bars and wonderful pies. We have been blessed to have the most wonderful wife, mom, and nana in our lives. She touched us in more ways than anyone could ever imagine. She will be sadly missed by family and friends, but we know the path God has chosen for her.
Survivors include her husband: Jack; two daughters and sons-in-law: Catherine Sullivan and Gerry Gunderson, Barb and Ross Rohr; two sons and daughters-in-law: Michael and Terri Sullivan, John and Jenni Sullivan; 13 grandchildren: Tarah (Chris) Harlin, Seth (Jacalyn) Jirikowic, Jordan (Katie) Sullivan, Tyler (Amy) Sullivan, Adam (Brit) Sullivan, Melissa Sullivan, Rob (Kristin) Meister, Brian Sullivan, Jerrod (Sara) Sullivan, Mason Sullivan, Paige Sullivan, Quinn and Erin Sullivan; 18 great grandchildren; one brother and sister-in-law: Bob and Christine Fox; one sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Barb and Don Pokorski; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Dennis Sullivan and Marje Murray; and special friends: Jeff Jirikowic and Wendy Sullivan. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was also preceded in death by her son: Patrick Sullivan; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Raymond and Olive Sullivan; two brothers: Clayton and John Fuchs; and one sister: Mary Kay Bandemor.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand, 1416 Grand Ave, Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Jose Lopez with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand, Manitowoc, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Aurora Medical Center of Manitowoc County and especially to Jason Fidlin, her hospice nurse. Additional thanks to The Courage Care Cancer Clinic at Froedtert Cancer Center, Milwaukee, her local physician Dr. Michael Hoffman and the assistance and guidance of a close family friend, Dr. William Maples, Medical Oncologist, CEO and President of The Institute for Healthcare Excellence.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020