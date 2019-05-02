|
Anne A. Robbins, age 84, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the family residence.
Anne was born on March 11, 1935 in Flint, Michigan. She was the daughter of the late Edwin and Mary Burns Vary. Anne attended Flint Central High School in Flint, Michigan and graduated with the class of 1952. She continued her education at Flint Junior College and furthered her education at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse receiving her degree in education. Anne also attended Lakeshore Technical College where she received a certificate as a Pharmacy Technician. She was employed as a Pharmacy Technician at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center in Manitowoc. On March 14, 1953 she married Gerald Robbins in Flint, Michigan. Anne loved to read, listen to classical music, go sailing on Higgins Lake in Michigan at the family cottage. First and foremost was her love for her family.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years: Jerry; three children: Michael (Kim) Robbins, Red Wing, MN; Mary Robbins, Whitefish Bay; Paula Robbins, Madison; one brother: James (Patricia) Vary, Wheaton, IL; one sister: Janette (Harry) Kutter, Grand Rapids, MI; along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Mary Vary and one son, Gerald Mark Robbins.
A Life Celebration Social will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 2, 2019