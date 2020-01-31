|
|
Anne Barbara Halla
Manitowoc - Anne Barbara Halla, age 81, of Felician Village, Manitowoc, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, Wednesday evening, January 29, 2020.
Anne was born on August 10, 1938 in Menominee, MI, daughter of the late Alban and Genevieve Schumacher. She graduated with the class of 1956 from Menominee High School, earned her RN degree from Holy Family School of Nursing, Manitowoc, WI and later earned her BSN from Silver Lake College, Manitowoc, WI. On November 26, 1960, Anne married the love of her life, Myron E. Halla at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Menominee, MI. Anne went on to work for Memorial Hospital Manitowoc and finished her career in Obstetrics with Dr. Sivikami Kangayappen at the Manitowoc Clinic.
Throughout her life, Anne was a dedicated member and volunteer for the many groups she was a part of. She was a member of the St. Clare Society, Memorial Hospital Group, Manitowoc County Democratic Party, Wisconsin Czech's Society, a past President of the East Central Wisconsin Association of Operating Room Nurses, Treasurer of the Wisconsin Federation of Nurses, Chairman of the Association of Operating Room Nurses and Legislative Chair/Membership Chair/Parliamentarian of the Association of Operating Room Nurses. She was also an active volunteer for the Manitowoc Visitor's Center, greeter for the Lake Michigan Car Ferry and current member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in the past.
Even throughout her last days, Anne knew how to live life to the fullest. She filled her days spending time with family, reading novels, cross stitching, listening to Brewer games, scrap booking, cooking delicious food, RVing around the country, taking each of her grandchildren on a motor coach trip, wintering in Naples, Florida, attending her monthly birthday group lunches, catching up with nursing school friends, tending her garden, watching Masquers plays, going to church, and volunteering in her community. Anne was quietly brilliant and incredibly kind, always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need. Most of all, Anne lived a life devoted to loving and caring for her family.
Anne is survived by her two sons, daughters-in-law, five grandchildren and grandson-in-law: Michael, Katherine, and Abby Halla, Elissa and Daniel Berres; Thomas, Sandy, Anton, Nolan, and Emma Halla; siblings and sisters-in-law: Mary Casteneda, Dorothy (Jim) Schumacher, John (Dora) Schumacher, Barbara Schumacher and Arlene Schuster; in addition to her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband: Myron Halla; brothers and brother-in-law: William and James Schumacher, and Daniel Schuster; as well as her parents: Alban and Genevieve Schumacher.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo, 1121 North 14th Street, Manitowoc. Father Jose Lopez will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial with burial of her cremated remains at Evergreen Cemetery at a later date. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions can be made in Anne's name to the St. Clare Society of St. Francis of Assisi Parish. The Jens, Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home & Crematory of Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at
www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020