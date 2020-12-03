Anne M. Bruechert
Manitowoc - Anne M. Bruechert, age 87, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Zilber Hospice Center in Wauwatosa.
Anne was born on August 5, 1933 in Norway. She was the daughter of the late William and Emilie Zeuthen Frisch. Anne attended Eau Claire High School graduating with the class of 1952. She continued her education at St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN. In 1954 she moved to Manitowoc and became employed with First Lutheran Church. On May 12, 1956 she married Frederick Bruechert at First Lutheran Church. Anne was a member of First Lutheran Church where she served on the church council for three years and sang in the choir for 20 years. She was the co-founder with the late Mary Walski of the local AMVETS Auxiliary serving as President and also served as the Wisconsin State President for the AMVETS Auxiliary. Anne was the State of Wisconsin auxiliary's Veterans Administration Volunteer Service Representative to Tomah VA Hospital for eight year, and member and past President for three terms of the Sons of Norway Chapter 5-622.
She is survived by her sons Terry Bruechert, Manitowoc, Darcy Bruechert , Green Bay, and daughters Nancy (William) Koch, Mishicot, and Cindy Marti and significant other John Stein, Wauwatosa, seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Emilie Frisch, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Louis and Lily Bruechert, husband, Frederick C. Bruechert, daughter, Mary Lynn Bruechert. Also preceded in death by two sisters and brothers-in-law, Ruth and Haakon Nilsen and Bjorg and Robert Hansen.
Private funeral services for the family will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home with Rev. Rachel Hacker officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc.
Memorials in Anne's memory would be appreciated to the Lakeshore Humane Society. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.