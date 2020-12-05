1/
Annette Samz
1935 - 2020
Annette Samz

Manitowoc - Annette V. Samz, age 85, longtime Mishicot resident, passed away peacefully early Saturday, November 28th, 2020 at Tender Reflections Assisted Living, Manitowoc.

Annette was born in the town of Kossuth to Paul and Anna (Weina) Brockhoff on August 4, 1935. She attended grade school at St. Anne's in Francis Creek and was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School. On May 29, 1954, she married William J. Samz at St. Anne's Catholic Church, Francis Creek. Together, the couple farmed for many years and she also held various part-time jobs. Annette was an avid golfer, enjoyed gardening, and was an active member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mishicot, later joining St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Manitowoc.

Survivors include her husband, Bill; five children: Christine (Stephen) Adams of Troy, Kansas, Charles (Linda) Samz of Two Rivers, Gregg Samz (fiance, Mary Deane) of Mishicot, Amy (John) Dudley of Mosinee, and Trudi (Robert) Johnson of Manitowoc; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Anna Brockhoff; one daughter, Lori Samz; and one son, William Samz, Jr.

Private family services were held on Saturday, December 5th, with burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mishicot.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.

The Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot assisted the Samz family with funeral arrangements.

She will be remembered as the "Best Mom Ever".




Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Eckert Funeral Home
344 South State Street
Mishicot, WI 54228
920-755-2212
