Anthony B. "Tony" Bohman
Mishicot - Anthony B. "Tony" Bohman, age 86, lifetime resident of Mishicot, passed away peacefully Thursday, March12, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center in Manitowoc, with his family at his side.
Tony was born August 20, 1933 in the town of Carlton, Kewaunee County, to Anton and Rose (Valenta) Bohman. He graduated from Mishicot High School with the class of 1951 and on May 21, 1955 married Jean Spevacek at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Manitowoc. Jean preceded him in death October 5, 2001. He then married Filvia Zelewske at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mishicot, March 22nd, 2003.
Tony was a farmer his entire life. He loved dancing to Polka music, and was the founder of the Happy Hoppers Dance Club, serving as it's president for 12 years and continued to remain active with the club. He was a 4th degree Knight and longtime, active member of the Knights of Columbus; lifetime member of Holy Cross Catholic Church where he served as an usher; and served on the Board of Directors for the Valders Co-op and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Tony loved to travel; play sheepshead with his card buddies; and really loved being with his family and grandkids.
Known as "Tony Bologna", he will be remembered as quite the jokester, a man with a "Big Heart" always willing to help anyone, always welcoming and accepting. He was always happy; smiling; and throwing kisses and saying I Love You to everybody. His favorite sayings: Top-Shelf and Hum-Dinger!
He is survived by his wife, Filvia; children: Barb (Mike) Sauer, Jim (Shelby) Bohman, Mark (Dawn) Bohman, Julie (John) Larson, Janet (Paul) Nooker, Laurie (Paul) Kuehn, Susan (John) Kautzer, and step-son, Gene Misun; also survived by his grandchildren: Jenny, Jodi, David, Kelly, Dayna, Krystle, Travis, Rachel, Shannon, Chad, Nikki, Sara, Alicia, Marcus, Steve, Josh, Megan, Eric, Michael, Justin, Chelsea, Brittany, Logan, Katie, and Ryan; nineteen great-grandchildren; and many extended family members. He is further survived by his brother and sisters: Paul (Judy) Bohman, Lucille Tess, Mary (Herman) Mattfield, and Florence (Don) Jilek; along with numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Rose Bohman; his first wife, Jean Bohman; an infant daughter; one grandson, Christopher Sauer; one sister, Eleanore Roberts; and two brothers, John and David Bohman.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 423 S. Main Street, Mishicot. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be Rev. Jeff Briones, with entombment to follow in Knollwood Chapel Mausoleum, Hwy. 310, Manitowoc.
Relatives and friends may call at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Wednesday evening from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. or Thursday morning after 9:00 a.m. until the time of mass at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting the Bohman family with funeral arrangements.
The Bohman family would like to thank the staff at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center that helped in Tony's final days. They gave him so much love and wonderful care. The kindness is very much appreciated.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020