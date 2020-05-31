Hello, I am a second cousin to Tony. He was four months younger than me. We grew up together and either lived in the same house or across the street from each other for years. We were very close at one time in our lives. I have not seen him much since he moved to Two Rivers. I did keep in contact with him through birthday cards and mutual memorabilia that I sent to him. God rest your soul, Tony. I will always remember you.

Mark

