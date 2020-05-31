Anthony LeRoy Trempala
Two Rivers - Anthony LeRoy Trempala, a former Marine and resident of Two Rivers, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the age of 65 shortly after receiving a stage four cancer diagnosis.
Anthony was born January 5, 1955 in Milwaukee, son of Suzanne (Knapik) and the late LeRoy Trempala. He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Vietnam War. Anthony loved fishing and listening to oldies radio. He always had music on around him. Anthony especially loved his children and grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife: Roberta Trempala, Two Rivers; his children: Sharon (Ted) Hatfield, Mishicot; Elizabeth Trempala, Francis Creek; Rebecca Trempala (partner Joe Jaskolski), Two Rivers; Rhonda Trempala (partner Jacob Gerloff ), Marinette; Steven Trempala and Robyn Trempala (fiancé Tyler Reed), all of Two Rivers; seventeen grandchildren; his mother: Suzanne Reeves, Milwaukee; two sisters: Debby Staszak and Brenda Wehr, both of Milwaukee; as well as other relatives and friends. Anthony was preceded in death by his father Leroy Trempala, Grandma Wanda Knapik grandpa Vincent Knapik, Aunt Barb Buda, Uncle Joseph W Buda, mother in law Evelyn Wordell, Son in law Chad Chevalier
Private family services will be held at the Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers. According to Anthony's wishes, cremation will take place following services and his cremated remains will be laid to rest at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family
Anthony was a son, brother, father, grandfather and husband. He loved music and diet coke! Anthony was the glue that held the family together. He would give you the shirt off his back. Anthony will be deeply missed.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 31, 2020.