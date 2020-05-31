Anthony LeRoy Trempala
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony LeRoy Trempala

Two Rivers - Anthony LeRoy Trempala, a former Marine and resident of Two Rivers, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the age of 65 shortly after receiving a stage four cancer diagnosis.

Anthony was born January 5, 1955 in Milwaukee, son of Suzanne (Knapik) and the late LeRoy Trempala. He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Vietnam War. Anthony loved fishing and listening to oldies radio. He always had music on around him. Anthony especially loved his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife: Roberta Trempala, Two Rivers; his children: Sharon (Ted) Hatfield, Mishicot; Elizabeth Trempala, Francis Creek; Rebecca Trempala (partner Joe Jaskolski), Two Rivers; Rhonda Trempala (partner Jacob Gerloff ), Marinette; Steven Trempala and Robyn Trempala (fiancé Tyler Reed), all of Two Rivers; seventeen grandchildren; his mother: Suzanne Reeves, Milwaukee; two sisters: Debby Staszak and Brenda Wehr, both of Milwaukee; as well as other relatives and friends. Anthony was preceded in death by his father Leroy Trempala, Grandma Wanda Knapik grandpa Vincent Knapik, Aunt Barb Buda, Uncle Joseph W Buda, mother in law Evelyn Wordell, Son in law Chad Chevalier

Private family services will be held at the Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers. According to Anthony's wishes, cremation will take place following services and his cremated remains will be laid to rest at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com.

Anthony was a son, brother, father, grandfather and husband. He loved music and diet coke! Anthony was the glue that held the family together. He would give you the shirt off his back. Anthony will be deeply missed.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Klein & Stangel Funeral Home
1420 22nd Street
Two Rivers, WI 54241
920-793-1396
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 30, 2020
I am so sorry for your familys loss. Tony was truely a great man and a giver. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Kelly Rivet
Friend
May 28, 2020
Hello, I am a second cousin to Tony. He was four months younger than me. We grew up together and either lived in the same house or across the street from each other for years. We were very close at one time in our lives. I have not seen him much since he moved to Two Rivers. I did keep in contact with him through birthday cards and mutual memorabilia that I sent to him. God rest your soul, Tony. I will always remember you.
Mark
Mark Frankowski
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved