Anton "Tony" D. Thor
Manitowoc - Anton "Tony" Daniel Thor, age 84, of resident in the town of Kossuth, entered eternal life on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at home with his family by his side.
Tony was born on February 8, 1936 in Two Rivers. He was the son of the late Anton and Katherine (Bollig) Thor Sr. Tony was a graduate of Washington High School in Two Rivers with the class of 1954. On June 22, 1957 Tony married Catherine LaFleur at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Two Rivers. He was employed as a Journeyman Sheetmetal Worker at Crafts Roofing and Sheetmetal in Manitowoc for 40 years until his retirement. Tony was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. He enjoyed playing cards, gardening, traveling, following the Green Bay Packers and also a member of the Vintage Chevy Club. Tony enjoyed rides in his "42" Chevy truck which he restored, and most of all, he enjoyed his grandchildren of whom he was very proud.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Catherine, daughter and son-in-law, Laura Thor and Robert Bram, Littleton, CO, son and daughter-in-law, Timothy and Joan Thor, Reedsville, his grandchildren, Molly Thor and her husband, Joe Van Buskirk, Plymouth, Steven Thor, Thomas Thor, and Daniel Thor all of Reedsville, and Ava Radigan of Littleton, CO, and one sister-in-law, Jeannine Thor of Manitowoc, along with nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Julie Thor, siblings Clarence (Joyce) Thor, Raymond Thor, Ann (John) Kosobucki, one nephew, Francis Kolsobucki, and step brothers John, Howard, Leo, and Frederick Puls.
Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Waldo, 1121 North 14th Street, Manitowoc. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Doug LeCaptain. Relatives and friends may call at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Waldo from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 12 p.m. Following the funeral service there will be a private luncheon for the family at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center with burial to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Two Rivers.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masking and social distancing will be required in consideration of the family and the people attending. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.