Anton G. "Tony" Fictum
Maribel - Anton G. "Tony" Fictum, age 75, of Maribel passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 at his residence from lung cancer. He was born April 6, 1943 in Manitowoc to the late Anton J. and Gladys Chaloupka Fictum. Tony graduated from the Mishicot High School in 1961. He married the former Eileen Wilfert on August 18, 1973 in Mishicot. They spent many years working together and raising their children on the family dairy farm. In 2005 the cows were sold and he continued to crop farm along with his sons. Tony especially loved traveling to tractor pulls in Wisconsin and Illinois with his Modifed Pulling Tractor. His daughter often traveled with him and also pulled. During the winter months you could find Tony restoring antique tractors in the farm shop.
Tony is survived by his wife: Eileen, one daughter and son-in-law: Sara (Joshua) Betcher, of Mazeppa, MN, two sons: Karl Fictum and his significant other: Krissy Miller, of Mishicot, Rudy Fictum and his fiancée Jessica Lohmeyer, of Maribel, four grandchildren: Haley, Brook, and Lacey Betcher, and Kody Fictum. He is further survived by his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Bill and Marilyn Wilfert, Walter Drees, Dave and Terri Wilfert, Judy and Michael Hansen, Nancy and Earl Gill, Joyce and Brian Miller and by his aunts and uncles and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Tony was also preceded in death by one sister: Margie Fictum, and a sister-in-law: Ann Drees.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church in Cooperstown led by Sister Gerri Krautkramer. Relatives and friends may call after 9:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church, until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Tony's family would like to thank Dr. Robert Gahl, Heartland Hospice Home Care workers, and Mark Novak who helped Tony complete his final tractor restoration this past year. Your assistance and kindness will always be remembered. The Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019