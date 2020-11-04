1/1
Anton R. "Tony" Pietroske Jr.
1938 - 2020
Anton R. "Tony" Pietroske, Jr.

Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Anton R. "Tony" Pietroske, Jr. age 82, of Two Rivers, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Bellin Memorial Hospital, Green Bay.

Tony was born April 7, 1938 in the Town of Two Rivers, son of the late Anton R. and Stella (Dawidowich) Pietroske, Sr. On November 28, 1966 he married the former Donna Barger in Waukegan, IL. She preceded him in death July 23, 1992.

Tony worked at a liquor store, a gas station, Hamilton's and WhiteCap Brewery. He owned and operated Salvage, Battery & Lead Inc. of Mishicot for the last 53 years. As a business owner, he donated funds to local organizations, including M.A.G.I.C. of Mishicot, Kettle Range Snowmobile Club, Mishicot Fire Department and Ambulance, Manitowoc Police Association, the Dillon Mueller Memorial Fund and others. Tony was a member of the Two Rivers Jaycees, T.P.A., Ducks Unlimited, Manitowoc Fish & Game and a lifetime member of Westshore Sportsmans Club. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, playing sheephead, socializing & visiting with all his customers and vegetable gardening.

Survivors include his children: Angela "Angel" (George) Mueller, Mishicot; Anton R. "Butch" Pietroske, III (special friend Denise Sell), Mishicot; Mark (Dawn) Pietroske, Denmark; two step-children: Jim (Janet) Fleming, IL; Cindy (Virgil) Martin, IL; six grandchildren: Jonathan (Renee) Mueller, Joshua (Bobbi Jo) Mueller, Luke Pietroske, Kent Pietroske, Jeff McCracken, James McCracken; four great grandchildren: Ariana, Olivia, Rowan, Samantha; siblings: Frank (Kathy) Pietroske, Two Rivers; Bob Pietroske, Manitowoc; Joe Pietroske (special friend Sharon), Beecher; Nancy Pietroske, Two Rivers; in-laws: Lewis Barger; Myrna & Dick Newton, all of Jacksonville, FL; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Tony was preceded in death by his parents, wife Donna Pietroske, grandson Dillon Mueller, an infant brother Arthur, an infant sister Violet, sisters AnnaMae Schmidtman and Catherine "Kay" Jensen, sister-in-law Elizabeth "Liz" Pietroske, a brother-in-law Norman Schmidtman, a nephew David Jensen and an infant niece Lisa Marie Pietroske.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers. Officiating will be the Rev. Dave Pleier with burial to follow services at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Town of Kossuth.

The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and Monday, November 9, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com

If you are not able to attend the services, they may be viewed LIVE on the facebook page of Lakeshore Family Funeral Homes.






Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Klein & Stangel Funeral Home
NOV
9
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
NOV
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Klein & Stangel Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Klein & Stangel Funeral Home
1420 22nd Street
Two Rivers, WI 54241
920-793-1396
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 2, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
jim fleming
Son
