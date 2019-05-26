|
|
Antonio M. "Tony" Lujan
Manitowoc - Antonio M. Lujan Jr., age 49, of Manitowoc, died Saturday, May 18, 2019.
Tony was born on April 15, 1970 in California, son of Doris (Wilding) Yell and the late Antonio Lujan Sr. Tony's motto in life was always "Family Comes First". Tony had a special love for all of his nephews and nieces.
Survivors include his daughter: April Lujan, CA; his mother: Doris Yell, AZ; his step-father: David Yell, WI; fourteen brothers and sisters: Trevor (Tammie) Lujan, CA; Faith (Jon) Stewart, WI; Maria Lujan, AZ; Katie Gomez, NV; Kathy Lujan, NV; Johnny Lujan, CA; Manny Lujan, NV; Andrew Lujan, NV; Traci Yell, WI; Dave Yell, CA; Janet Yell, CA; Jasen Norton, CA; Mandee Miller, MS; Love Ignacio, CA, many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his father: Antonio Lujan Sr.
There will be no service at this time. The Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. On line condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 26, 2019