Ardis A. Romdenne
Two Rivers - Ardis A. Romdenne, age 86, current resident of Northland Lodge in Two Rivers, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, June 26, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Ardis was born in Two Rivers on November 6, 1933 to George and Phyllis (Messman) VanLaarhoven. She was a 1951 graduate of Washington High School, then furthered her education at Holy Family School of Nursing where she earned her registered nurse degree in 1954. Ardis began her employment with Holy Family Hospital, followed by Paragon Electric and later moving over to the Doctor's Clinic in Two Rivers where she worked for Dr. Mir. She retired as an O.R. Nurse from Two Rivers Community Hospital. On November 6, 1954, she married Joseph J. Romdenne, Sr. at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Two Rivers. Joseph preceded her in death on May 3, 2013. In addition to raising her five children, Ardis enjoyed bowling, gardening, and art shows. She was a member of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Two Rivers.
Survivors include four children: Jolynn Romdenne, Susan Romdenne (Russ Hanes), and David (Crys) Romdenne, all of Two Rivers, Joseph Jr. (Teresa) Romdenne, of Mukwonago; her grandchildren: Lora (Jason) Kinjerski, Sara Romdenne, Matthew (Ashli) Romdenne, Kelli Remiker, Ryan Welnetz, Briana Timreck, Tabatha Romdenne, Nicole (J.T.) Winter, Brooke (Chris) Miller, and Emily (Kaleb) Graham; along with fourteen great-grandchildren. She is further survived by one brother, Dale VanLaarhoven and his wife, Jackie; one sister & best friend, Judy Engelbert and her husband, Arky, all of Two Rivers; as well as her second husband, John Becker; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Phyllis VanLaarhoven; her husband, Joseph J. Romdenne, Sr.; one daughter, Connie Welnetz; and one sister, Marilyn Stephens.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, 3201 Mishicot Rd., Two Rivers. Rev. Dave Pleier will officiate at the service, with burial of her cremated remains to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Thursday morning from 9:00 until 10:45 a.m. There will be no Wednesday evening visitation. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Memorial offerings in Ardis's name will be directed to St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers is assisting the Romdenne family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the wonderful, caring staff of Northland Lodge for their compassion and kindness extended to our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.