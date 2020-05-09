|
Ardis J. Kerscher
Manitowoc - Ardis J. Kerscher, 88, of Manitowoc, passed away Monday afternoon, May 4, 2020 at Tender Reflections of Manitowoc.
Ardis was born on June 22, 1931 in Tigerton, daughter of the late Edward and Martina (Christiansen) Kronberg. She graduated with the class of 1949 from Manitowoc Lincoln High School. On October 16, 1954 Ardis married Lloyd Kerscher at Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church. She worked for Jagemann Plating Company as a secretary retiring in 1997. Ardis enjoyed sewing, yardwork, cooking, canning and crafts. She was a member of Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church and volunteered her time to publish Bethany's monthly newsletter.
She is survived by her husband: Lloyd Kerscher, Manitowoc; one son: Curtis Kerscher, Manitowoc; one sister and brother-in-law: Betsy (Gerald) DuMonthier, Sheboygan, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Edward and Martina Kronberg; one infant daughter: Kim Marie Kerscher; one brother and sister-in-law: Edward (Elena) Kronberg; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Norma (Robert) Kastner, Maybelle (Eden) Kloida; mother-in-law and father-in-law: Louis and Rose Kerscher; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law include: Elsie (Clarence) Wuellner, Raymond (Leona) Kerscher, Agnes (John) Kettner, Grace (Howard) Hanlon.
Due to precautions put in place by health officials with the State of Wisconsin, a private funeral service was held at Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home, Manitowoc. Rev. Stephen Melso officiated with burial at Evergreen Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church, the or the donor's choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
The family would like to express a special thank you to the staffs of Tender Reflections and Aurora Hospice for the loving compassionate care given to Ardis.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 9 to May 10, 2020