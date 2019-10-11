|
|
Arlene A. Schleh
St. Nazianz - Arlene A. Schleh, age 91, of St. Nazianz passed away on October 9, 2019 at the Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born May 9, 1928 in rural St. Nazianz, daughter of the late Louis and Margaret (Knoeck) Madson. She attended St. Gregory Catholic Grade School and was a 1945 graduate of Valders High School. On June 26, 1948, Arlene married Gerald E. Schleh. Together they operated the Keenway store in New Holstein and had three children: Barbara, David, and John. Arlene worked for many years at the St. Nazianz Bank/First National Bank in St. Nazianz. Gerald preceded her in death in 1975. She married Roman J. Schleh on April 9, 1983. He preceded her in death in 2004. Arlene was a member of St. Gregory Parish, St. Nazianz Historical Society, and the St. Nazianz Senior Citizens. She enjoyed antiquing, knitting, crocheting, traveling, and was an avid Packers and Brewers fan.
Survivors include Barbara Schleh and Michael Carpenter of Hager City, WI; David Schleh and Susan Macaluso of Lindsay, CA; John and Sharon (Bolden) Schleh of Chico, CA and Arlene's two grandchildren: Michael and his wife Emily, and Carly Schleh. Also surviving are one brother: Ervin Madson of St. Nazianz (Carmel Wycklendt); a sister and brother-in-law: Louann and Gilbert Neumeyer of Sheboygan; sisters-in-law: Betty Faye Schleh and Margie Schnell. Nieces and nephews include: Robert Jahncke, his wife Christie, their children Stephen and Kellie; Mary Kay (Jahncke) Hart, her husband Tony, their daughters Jennifer and Jessica; Judy (Madson) Geiser, her husband Charles, her children Wendy (Scott) Schneider and Isaac (Tamma) Loritz; Marlene (Madson) Zutz, her husband Michael, their children Eric (Amy) Zutz, Brady (Victoria) Zutz, and Whitney Zutz; Amy (Madson) Recore and her sons Austin (fiancé Melanie Bardon) and Brandon Recore; and Scott Madson, his wife Renee and their daughters Nicole (Bill) Feck and Emily Madson; great-nieces and great-nephews, step-children, step-grandchildren, and numerous dear friends including Elma Castro also survive.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Gerald Schleh; her second husbad, Roman Schleh; her parents, Louis and Margaret Madson; mother-in-law and father-in-law: Leona and Joseph Schleh; her sister and brother-in-law, Marjorie and Charles Jahncke; a sister-in-law, Bernadette (Schad) Madson; sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, Jerry and Joann Ryan, and James Schnell; a nephew Dean Joas; and a niece Jane (Joas) Stangel.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 214 Church Street, St. Nazianz. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Patrick Nelson. Following the Mass, Arlene will be laid to rest at St. Gregory Cemetery, St. Nazianz.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at St. Gregory Catholic Church, St. Nazianz.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Christianson and Deja Funeral Home, Valders, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center for the care and compassion shown to Arlene during her time with them.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019