Arlene A. Schuster
Manitowoc - Arlene A. Schuster, age 85, of Manitowoc, passed away Sunday morning, November 15, 2020 at River Woods Place, Manitowoc.
Arlene was born on June 7, 1935 in Two Rivers, daughter of Edward and Irene (Lukes) Halla. After graduating 2nd in her class from Mishicot High School class of 1953, she went on to attend the University of Wisconsin Whitewater. On May 31, 1958, Arlene married Daniel J. Schuster at First Lutheran Church, Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on January 13, 2018 after more than 59 years of marriage. She was employed in many capacities over 4 decades in the Savings and Loan industry ending her career at M&I Bank. Arlene enjoyed serving on several community organizations including Community Concert Series, Green Star Program, and the Manitowoc Jaycettes. She was also a member of the First Lutheran Church, serving on the Church Council, Altar Guild, Church Women, Snip n' Sew, and a dedicated alto in the Church Choir. After retirement, Arlene could be found working the election polls at Redeemer Lutheran Church. But most of all special times spent with Ellie on Fridays playing games, eating popcorn and enjoying donuts from Hartman's.
In addition to enjoying her annual summer trips to Door County, Mom loved Christmas. Often times it was a several day process traveling to every tree lot in the county, more than once, to find exactly the right tree for the week-long process of lighting and decorating. There were many sleepless December nights writing hundreds of Christmas cards, baking dozens of cookies and sweets. Mom was also very meticulous when it came to the placement of her Santa collection around the house and extra care picking out the "just right" gift and special attention to wrapping detail. Finally, we can't forget all the folks who enjoyed Mom's poppy seed torte served at many Boy Scout and Band chili suppers over the years.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law: Jon (Janet) Schuster, Manitowoc; one granddaughter: Ellie Schuster, Manitowoc, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Edward (Irene) Halla; her husband: Daniel J. Schuster; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Emil and Anna Schuster; one brother and sister-in-law: Myron (Anne) Halla; one sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Mary Anne (Clarence) Habeck; one sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Carol (Walter) Miske.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, memorial services will be held at a later date. The Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com