Arlene F. Hansen
Manitowoc - Arlene F. Hansen, age 90, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Deacon Alan Boeldt will officiate with burial to take place at Calvary Cemetery. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. To submit online condolences to the family and view a complete obituary, please visit www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Arlene's name.
The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the staffs of River Woods Place and SouthernCare Hospice for all of the care they provided.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020