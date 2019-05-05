|
|
Arlene R. Keune
Manitowoc - Arlene R. Keune, age 85, of Manitowoc, entered eternal rest on Thursday afternoon, May 2, 2019 at Felician Village at St. Mary's, Manitowoc.
Arlene was born August 30, 1933 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Leonard and Amanda (Radlaff) Brown. She attended local area schools and graduated with the class of 1951 from Manitowoc Lincoln High School. On July 26, 1952, Arlene was married to Kenwood R. Keune at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church in Manitowoc. The Rev. Waldemar Gieschen officiated. Kenwood preceded her in death on December 5, 2008 after 56 years of marriage. She was a member of Grace Ev. Lutheran Church since 1945 and was a Sunday Day School Teacher, member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the VFW Otto-Oas Post# 659. Arlene enjoyed sewing, gardening and traveling to many different places with Ken and their friends. In her high school years, she worked for Fairview Grocery, and later Arlene worked at Plumb & Nelson Wholesale Grocery.
Survivors include her two children: Leon D. Keune, Kenosha; Karolyn Kay Schultz, Manitowoc and her special friend: Andy Eisner, Branch; two grandchildren: Matthew Strauss, Appleton; Melissa Schamburek, Manitowoc; three great-grandchildren: Jenna, Miley and Brynn Schamburek, Manitowoc and their father Patrick; one sister and brother-in-law: Dorothy (Kenneth) Kresheck, Hartford, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Leonard and Amanda Brown; her husband: Kenwood Keune; one son-in-law: James Schultz; one brother and sister-in-law: Victor (Shirley) Brown; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Vernon (Junice) Keune; Betty (William) Steeber; nieces and nephews also preceded her in death.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church, 2426 North Rapids Road, Manitowoc. The Rev. Thomas Pankow will officiate with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Grace Ev. Lutheran Church. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Holy Family Memorial Medical Center and St. Vincent Hospital, Felician Village at St. Mary's and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for all for their kindness and compassionate care given to Arlene.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 5 to May 8, 2019