Services
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Francis of Assisi on Grand
1416 Grand Avenue
Manitowoc, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi on Grand
1416 Grand Avenue
Manitowoc, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlette Rozanski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlette O. Rozanski


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlette O. Rozanski Obituary
Arlette O. Rozanski

Manitowoc - Arlette O. Rozanski, age 95, a Manitowoc resident, passed away on October 6, 2019 at Holy Family Memorial Hospital.

She was born August 4, 1924 in Francis Creek, daughter of the late Matthew and Rose (Hutterer) Reif. Arlette attended St. Anne's Catholic School in Francis Creek, High School in Rockwood, and later attended beauty school in Green Bay. She married Marvin Rozanski on September 30, 1950 at St. Anne Catholic Church, Francis Creek. He preceded her in death on April 23, 1983. Arlette was employed with Mirro when it was a defense plant during World War II. She owned and operated Stop N Go Store on South 10th Street for a few years. Arlette also worked as a beautician with her sister Florence at "The Florette", in Two Rivers.

Survivors include her two sons: Terry Rozanski, Sheboygan, and Randall Rozanski, Manitowoc; one grandchild: Andrew Rozanski; and one brother: Edwin Reif, Francis Creek. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She is further preceded in death by one grandson: Byron Rozanski and eight brothers and sisters: Clarence, Laure, Helen, Wilbur (Butch), Marie, Rosella, Bobby, and Florence.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand, 1416 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Doug LeCaptain. Arlette will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.

The family will greet relatives and friends from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand, 1416 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pfeffer Funeral Home
Download Now