Arlette O. Rozanski
Manitowoc - Arlette O. Rozanski, age 95, a Manitowoc resident, passed away on October 6, 2019 at Holy Family Memorial Hospital.
She was born August 4, 1924 in Francis Creek, daughter of the late Matthew and Rose (Hutterer) Reif. Arlette attended St. Anne's Catholic School in Francis Creek, High School in Rockwood, and later attended beauty school in Green Bay. She married Marvin Rozanski on September 30, 1950 at St. Anne Catholic Church, Francis Creek. He preceded her in death on April 23, 1983. Arlette was employed with Mirro when it was a defense plant during World War II. She owned and operated Stop N Go Store on South 10th Street for a few years. Arlette also worked as a beautician with her sister Florence at "The Florette", in Two Rivers.
Survivors include her two sons: Terry Rozanski, Sheboygan, and Randall Rozanski, Manitowoc; one grandchild: Andrew Rozanski; and one brother: Edwin Reif, Francis Creek. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She is further preceded in death by one grandson: Byron Rozanski and eight brothers and sisters: Clarence, Laure, Helen, Wilbur (Butch), Marie, Rosella, Bobby, and Florence.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand, 1416 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Doug LeCaptain. Arlette will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand, 1416 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019