Arno H. Margenau, Jr.
Manitowoc - Arno H. Margenau, Jr. age 96, a Manitowoc resident passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at his residence.
Arno was born on July 29, 1924 in Sheboygan, WI, son of the late Arno and Minnie (Haack) Margenau, Sr. He served in the United States Navy during WWII and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Naval Science from Marquette University. Arno later earned a degree in Pharmacy from U.W. Madison. In 1982 he married the former Marcia Alice Duenkel in Stevens Point. She preceded him in death on April 8, 2019. Arno was the owner and operator of Margenau Drugs in Manitowoc and Two Rivers for many years. He worked hard and always enjoyed seeing his customers. Arno was also an avid golfer and enjoyed nature and the outdoors.
Survivors include his children: Lynn Margenau (Tom Daul), Susan (David) Wenberg, Julia (Bruce) Wiessner, Jane Margenau-Aeon (Jesse Cahn), Sally (Larry) Dabb; and the mother of his children: Shirley Margenau. Many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and his siblings: Adeline Margenau, Robert Margenau, George Margenau, Marian Winterberg, Art Margenau and Arline Denton.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a private family service will be held at a later date. Arno's cremated remains will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery, Manitowoc.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Arno's step-son, Randy Ullman, for being a devoted care giver to Arno over the past few years.