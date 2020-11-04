Arnold A. Filliez
Two Rivers - Arnold A. Filliez, age 93, longtime rural Two Rivers resident, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Magnolia Meadows Senior Living, Manitowoc.
Arnold was born on July 20, 1927 in the town of Gibson to August and Clara (Brouchoud) Filliez and has been a lifelong resident of the Mishicot-Two Rivers area. He graduated from Mishicot High School in 1945. On October 2, 1948, he married Donna M. Schultz at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Two Rivers. The couple farmed in the town of Gibson for many years and then Arnold also worked for the Twin Rivers Cenex Co-op in Mishicot until his retirement. Donna preceded him in death on June 28, 2018. Arnold enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger years and was an avid sports fan, card player, and loved gardening. He also liked polka music and enjoyed helping take care of his grandchildren.
He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law: Lynn and Bill Zarn, Mary and Dale Plansky, all of Two Rivers; four grandchildren: Neal (Shannon) Zarn, Marsha (Jason) Hanson, Cayla Matte and Caitlyn Matte; three great-grandchildren: Ethan and Ellie Hanson, and Nolan Zarn; and one sister-in-law, Joanne Abramovich of Green Bay. Arnold was preceded in death by his parents, August and Clara Filliez; his wife, Donna; one brother, Stanley (Marion) Filliez; one sister, Lucille (Wesley) Pfefferkorn; along with many other brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces & nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home, 344 S. State Street, Mishicot, and entombment will follow at Calvary Chapel Mausoleum in Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home, Saturday morning from 9:30 until 11:00 a.m. There will be no visitation held this evening. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com
.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks will be required.
The Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting the Filliez family with funeral arrangements.