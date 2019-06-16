Services
Klein & Stangel Funeral Home
1420 22nd Street
Two Rivers, WI 54241
920-793-1396
Resources
More Obituaries for Arnold Yanda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arnold E. Yanda


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Arnold E. Yanda Obituary
Arnold E. Yanda

Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Arnold E. Yanda, age 92, of Two Rivers, passed away Wednesday evening, June 5, 2019 at The Bay at Northridge Med & Rehab Center, Manitowoc.

Arnold was born August 29, 1926 in Tisch Mills, son of the late James & Louise (Zimmer) Yanda. He was united in marriage to Fern Pierce on December 23, 1944 in Manitowoc. She preceded him in death on January 12, 1994. Arnold worked for Hamilton Manufacturing of Two Rivers for 45 years, retiring in 1989.

Survivors include one daughter: Mary Hintz, Manitowoc; seven sons: Larry Yanda, Mishicot; Richard Yanda, Manitowoc; Gary & Julie Yanda, Pensacola, FL; David & Mary Yanda; Robert Yanda (special friend Peggy Ducat); Donald & Debra Yanda, all of Two Rivers; Jerry Yanda (special friend Trish), Kenosha; 26 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Arnold was preceded in death by his parents, one son Eugene (Janice) Yanda, three grandchildren, three sisters Esther Yanda, Betty Villers and Beatrice Bertchy and other relatives.

Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and a graveside service will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Tisch Mills at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com

The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers, is assisting the Yanda family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now