Arnold E. Yanda
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Arnold E. Yanda, age 92, of Two Rivers, passed away Wednesday evening, June 5, 2019 at The Bay at Northridge Med & Rehab Center, Manitowoc.
Arnold was born August 29, 1926 in Tisch Mills, son of the late James & Louise (Zimmer) Yanda. He was united in marriage to Fern Pierce on December 23, 1944 in Manitowoc. She preceded him in death on January 12, 1994. Arnold worked for Hamilton Manufacturing of Two Rivers for 45 years, retiring in 1989.
Survivors include one daughter: Mary Hintz, Manitowoc; seven sons: Larry Yanda, Mishicot; Richard Yanda, Manitowoc; Gary & Julie Yanda, Pensacola, FL; David & Mary Yanda; Robert Yanda (special friend Peggy Ducat); Donald & Debra Yanda, all of Two Rivers; Jerry Yanda (special friend Trish), Kenosha; 26 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Arnold was preceded in death by his parents, one son Eugene (Janice) Yanda, three grandchildren, three sisters Esther Yanda, Betty Villers and Beatrice Bertchy and other relatives.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and a graveside service will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Tisch Mills at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers, is assisting the Yanda family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 16, 2019