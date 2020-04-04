|
|
Arnold J. Kabat
Newtonburg - Arnold J. Kabat, age 92, formerly of Newtonburg, died Tuesday afternoon, March 31, 2020 at Harborview Assisted Living, Manitowoc.
Arnold was born on October 19, 1927, in Reedsville, son of the late John E. and Marie (Nenahlo) Kabat. On September 22, 1954 he married the former Alice E. Matznick at St. Gregory Catholic Church in St. Nazianz. She preceded him in death on March 28, 2002. Arnold worked for Kohler Company for 30 years until his retirement in 1990. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Alverno where he ushered for many years. Arnold enjoyed gardening and working with flowers.
Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law: Sue (Rick) Peters, Manitowoc; two sons and daughters-in-law: Randy (Sherry) Kabat, Oconomowoc, Jim (Heidi) Kabat, Lake Mills; five grandchildren: Amy (Ryan) Foote, Manitowoc, Jay (Janet) Peters, WA, Jordan (Katharine Casey) Kabat, Manitowoc, Kyler (Jenny) Kabat, Lake Mills, Kaden (Allison) Kabat, Lake Mills, five great-grandchildren: Tyler, Kaitlyn, Laurel, Kyson & Emerson; one brother-in-law: Willard Matznick, Marytown; four sisters-in-law: Lorraine Kabat, Manitowoc, Laverne Kabat, Fond du Lac, Gertie Kabat, Chilton, Salva Jean Matznick, Kiel, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: John and Marie Kabat; his wife of 47 years: Alice Kabat; three brothers: Norbert Kabat, Eugene Kabat, John J. Kabat; three brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law: Tharcilla Matznick, Ronald Matznick, Marlin Matznick, Carol Messman, Allen Matznick.
Due to current world events, a private family service was held at the Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory in Manitowoc. Entombment took place at Knollwood Mausoleum, Manitowoc. A Memorial Mass for relatives and friends will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Harborview Assisted Living & HomeCare Hospice for all the care and compassion given to Dad.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020