|
|
Arnold L. Mott Jr.
Manitowoc - Arnold L. Mott Jr., age 78, of Manitowoc, passed away Thursday afternoon, April 11, 2019 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc with his loving family at his side.
Arnold was born on October, 3, 1940, in Two Rivers, son of the late Arnold L. and Rosetta (Dewey) Mott Sr. He attended Mishicot area schools. On June 5, 1971 Arnold married the former Carol A. Freidenberger at St. Anne Catholic Church in Francis Creek. He worked for Mirro for 33 years until his retirement. Arnold was a current member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Manitowoc Eagles Aerie #806. He enjoyed working with wood and loved fixing things.
Survivors include his wife: Carol Mott, Manitowoc; two daughters: Arlene Mott, Manitowoc; Brenda O'Neil, Gig Harbor, WA and her fiancée: Steve Moen; one son: Andrew Mott, Manitowoc; two grandchildren: Dylan O'Neil; Timothy O'Neil, brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: Arnold and Rosetta Mott Sr.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand, 1416 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc. Rev. Douglas LeCaptain will officiate with entombment to follow at Knollwood Mausoleum. Relatives and friends may call on Tuesday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 14, 2019