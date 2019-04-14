Services
Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home
818 State Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-682-0118
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi on Grand
1416 Grand Avenue
Manitowoc, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi on Grand
1416 Grand Avenue
Manitowoc., WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arnold Mott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arnold L. Mott Jr.


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Arnold L. Mott Jr. Obituary
Arnold L. Mott Jr.

Manitowoc - Arnold L. Mott Jr., age 78, of Manitowoc, passed away Thursday afternoon, April 11, 2019 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc with his loving family at his side.

Arnold was born on October, 3, 1940, in Two Rivers, son of the late Arnold L. and Rosetta (Dewey) Mott Sr. He attended Mishicot area schools. On June 5, 1971 Arnold married the former Carol A. Freidenberger at St. Anne Catholic Church in Francis Creek. He worked for Mirro for 33 years until his retirement. Arnold was a current member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Manitowoc Eagles Aerie #806. He enjoyed working with wood and loved fixing things.

Survivors include his wife: Carol Mott, Manitowoc; two daughters: Arlene Mott, Manitowoc; Brenda O'Neil, Gig Harbor, WA and her fiancée: Steve Moen; one son: Andrew Mott, Manitowoc; two grandchildren: Dylan O'Neil; Timothy O'Neil, brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: Arnold and Rosetta Mott Sr.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand, 1416 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc. Rev. Douglas LeCaptain will officiate with entombment to follow at Knollwood Mausoleum. Relatives and friends may call on Tuesday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now