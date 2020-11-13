Arthur E. Fuller
Manitowoc - Arthur E. Fuller, age 90, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Tender Reflections.
A Life Celebration Social for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. At 3:30 p.m., a prayer service will be led by Pastor Jeremy Vance with military rites accorded by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 731 to follow. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel with entombment of Art and Marilyn's cremated remains to be held at Knollwood Mausoleum at a later date. To view the full obituary and to submit online condolences to the family, please visit www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Art's name.
Art's family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to Andrea of Tender Reflections and her staff for always being there for dad - even when he was sassy.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements.