Audrey C. Bean
Manitowoc - Audrey C. Bean, age 92 of Manitowoc, died early Friday morning, September 4, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center.
Audrey was born on May 5, 1928 in Green Bay, daughter of the late Harris and Helen (Christianson) Broen. She attended schools in Green Bay and graduated from Green Bay West High School. On September 8, 1945 she married Thomas G. Bean at St. James Episcopal Church, Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on August 28, 2013. She was employed at the Manitowoc Public School System for 15 years retiring in 1989. Audrey was a member of St. James Episcopal Church, St. Faith's Guild, and was a Woodland Dunes volunteer.
She is survived by three children: Bonnie Bean, Manitowoc, Andrew (Debby) Bean, Waukesha, Pam Bean, Manitowoc; three grandchildren: Emily Teufel, Thomas (Diane) Mueller, Christopher (Stephanie) Rasmussen; five great-grandchildren: Desiree Teufel and her fiancé, Tyler, Jamie Teufel and his fiancée, Mariah, Casey, Zoey and Westley; one great-great-grandchild: Jameson; three brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law: Russell Mraz, Manitowoc, William Sieker, Manitowoc, Richard (Phyllis) Bean, FL, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Harris and Helen Broen; husband: Thomas Bean; two sisters: Norma Mraz, Ruth Sieker; one brother and sister-in-law: Howard (Lynda) Broen.
A private family memorial service was held on Monday, September 7th, 2020 at St. James Episcopal Church, Manitowoc. Rev. Diane Murray officiated. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Woodland Dunes, Lakeshore Humane Society or St. James Episcopal Church in Audrey's name. Online condolences can be made at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Holy Family Memorial Medical Center for all the loving care and compassion shown to Audrey.
Audrey was very active in the election process donating countless hours at the voting booths. She was a firm believer in the right to vote, so get out there and vote.