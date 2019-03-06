|
|
Audrey C. Gebert
Two Rivers - Audrey C. Gebert, age 95, a resident of Shady Lane Nursing Care Center, Manitowoc, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 3, 2019.
She was born August 18, 1923 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Edwin and Gladys (Seidl) Meissner. Audrey attended Mishicot High School, graduating with the class of 1941. She married John Gebert Sr. in Cincinnati, Ohio. He preceded her in death in 2004. Audrey was employed as an executive secretary for Chrysler and spent a lot of her time volunteering at hospitals. She enjoyed traveling, reading, and all animals, especially poodles.
Survivors include her brother and sister-in-law: Delmar & Carol Meissner, Two Rivers; one step-son: Michael Gebert, Oregon; nieces and nephews: Stacie (Greg) Stan, Arizona, Kim (Don) Genin, Appleton, Brad (Mary) Meissner, Two Rivers, Mary (Rick) Fitzgerald, Arizona, and Peggy Meissner, Two Rivers; and one great-niece and two great-nephews: Megan, Ryan, and Nicholas. Other relatives and friends also survive. She is preceded in death by her husband: John Gebert Sr.; her parents: Edwin & Gladys Meissner; three step-sons; and other relatives and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Noon on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Klein and Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Tom Reynabaeu. Audrey will be laid to rest at Forest View Cemetery, Two Rivers.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Noon on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Klein and Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The Klein and Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Shady Lane Nursing Care Center, Manitowoc, for the care and compassion they have shown to Audrey and her family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Mar. 6, 2019