Miles Funeral Service - Winfield
4001 E. 9th Avenue
Winfield, KS 67156
(620) 221-1111
Audrey Caywood


1926 - 2020
Audrey Caywood Obituary
Audrey Caywood

Manitowoc - Audrey Caywood, 93, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Laurel Grove Assisted Living in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

Audrey was born to Korah William and Opal (Rowley) Houk on September 28, 1926, in Emporia, Kansas. She went to Emporia schools, graduating from Emporia High School in 1945. She worked as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell for three years.

Audrey was united in marriage to Don Caywood on May 1, 1949, at First Methodist Church in Emporia. They lived all over Kansas, but mostly in Winfield. The couple was married for sixty-four years. Audrey moved to Wisconsin to be with her sister and brother-in-law after Don's passing in 2013.

Audrey is preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers, Arden and Alvin; and her sister, Agnes.

She is survived by her sister, Arlene Whorley and husband Garey of Manitowoc, Wisconsin; and nephews, David Whorley, Kim Whorley, and Jason Whorley.

Services are pending with Miles Funeral Service in Winfield, Kansas.

Memorials have been established in Audrey's name for the Cowley County Humane Society and The Salvation Army. Contributions may be made through the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.milesfuneralservice.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020
