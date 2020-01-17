|
|
Audrey Caywood
Manitowoc - Audrey Caywood, 93, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Laurel Grove Assisted Living in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.
Audrey was born to Korah William and Opal (Rowley) Houk on September 28, 1926, in Emporia, Kansas. She went to Emporia schools, graduating from Emporia High School in 1945. She worked as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell for three years.
Audrey was united in marriage to Don Caywood on May 1, 1949, at First Methodist Church in Emporia. They lived all over Kansas, but mostly in Winfield. The couple was married for sixty-four years. Audrey moved to Wisconsin to be with her sister and brother-in-law after Don's passing in 2013.
Audrey is preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers, Arden and Alvin; and her sister, Agnes.
She is survived by her sister, Arlene Whorley and husband Garey of Manitowoc, Wisconsin; and nephews, David Whorley, Kim Whorley, and Jason Whorley.
Graveside services will be held at Highland Cemetery in Winfield on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. Visitation will be at Miles Funeral Service on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 P.M.
Memorials have been established in Audrey's name for the Cowley County Humane Society and The Salvation Army. Contributions may be made through the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.milesfuneralservice.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020